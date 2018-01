Karela United captain Philip Quarshie has signed for Ivorian Ligue 1 side USC Bassam.

The versatile has penned a two-year-deal with the Abidjan-based side.

It is believed Quarshie caught the eyes of officials of the club during their pre-season tour early last month.

Quarshie leadership qualities and artistry were pivotal for the side in their historic qualification to the Ghana Premier League.

