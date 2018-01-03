OFFICIAL: Leonard Tawiah completes move to Lebanese side Akhaa Ahly Alay

Free agent Hearts of Oak midfielder Leonard Tawiah has completed his long-awaited move to Lebanese top flight side Akhaa Ahly Alay, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Tawaih, 24, completed a year move to the side after falling out with Hearts of Oak, refusing to renew his contract.

He was one of the revelations in the Ghana Premier League last season, where he helped the Phobians to finish 3rd in the league as well as runners up in the FA Cup.

The hard tackling defensive midfielder arrived in Lebanon a week ago but had to wait until Wednesday afternoon to complete the deal.

Tawaiuh who still remains dear to Hearts of Oak fans could stage a return to the Phobians, if he wants, after the expiration of his contract with the Lebanese side.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

