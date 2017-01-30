OFFICIAL: Medeama complete signing of released Kotoko midfielder Theophilus Nyame on two-year deal
Medeama have announced the signing of midfielder Theophilus Nyame on a two-year deal.
Nyame joins the Mauve and Yellows after being released by Asante Kotoko after just a season.
We are happy to announce the signing of Theophilus Nyame from @AsanteKotoko_SC on a two-year deal. Welcome to Tarkwa pic.twitter.com/YMbgGaTBs4
— MedeamaSC (@MedeamaSC) January 30, 2017
The former Hasaacas midfielder is expected to play a key for the Tarkwa-based side ahead of the start of the new season.