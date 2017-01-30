Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
OFFICIAL: Medeama complete signing of released Kotoko midfielder Theophilus Nyame on two-year deal

Published on: 30 January 2017

Medeama have announced the signing of midfielder Theophilus Nyame on a two-year deal.

Nyame joins the Mauve and Yellows after being released by Asante Kotoko after just a season.

The former Hasaacas midfielder is expected to play a key for the Tarkwa-based side ahead of the start of the new season.

 

 

