OFFICIAL: Medeama complete signing of released Kotoko midfielder Theophilus Nyame on two-year deal

Medeama have announced the signing of midfielder Theophilus Nyame on a two-year deal.

Nyame joins the Mauve and Yellows after being released by Asante Kotoko after just a season.

We are happy to announce the signing of Theophilus Nyame from @AsanteKotoko_SC on a two-year deal. Welcome to Tarkwa pic.twitter.com/YMbgGaTBs4 — MedeamaSC (@MedeamaSC) January 30, 2017

The former Hasaacas midfielder is expected to play a key for the Tarkwa-based side ahead of the start of the new season.

