OFFICIAL: Medeama sign goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi on a three-year deal

Medeama have announced the signing of goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old joins the Mauve and Yellows from Asante Kotoko.

The former Ghana Under-20 shot-stopper becomes the highest profile signing by the club ahead of the new season.

We are happy to announce the signing of goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi from @AsanteKotoko_SC on a three year deal. Welcome to Tarkwa!! pic.twitter.com/HIadKrjhUq — MedeamaSC (@MedeamaSC) January 25, 2017

The Mauve and Yellows have signed the former Ghana Under-20 star as a replacement for former captain Muntari Tagoe.

Kotoko had been adamant to release Antwi, who failed to impress due to recurrent injuries.

But the Ghanaian giants have soften their stance and have agreed to let him join Medeama on a permanent basis.

