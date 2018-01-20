OFFICIAL: Nigeria midfielder Afeez Aremu joins IK Start from Inter Allies

Norwegian side IK Start have confirmed the signing of Nigerian midfielder Afeez Aremu Olalekan from Inter Allies.

The Nigerian international signed for Inter Allies from Nigerian side Westerlo Football Academy in the close season following a remarkable outing with the Super Eagles in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations in September.

But, the 18-year-old has quickly moved on as he signed a three-year deal with Norwegian second-tier outfit IK Start after passing his medical.

“We are delighted that Afeez Aremu is finally ready for Start. The player was first noted by Mick Priest during the WAFU championship this fall and since then, he has also been involved in the national team of Nigeria in the World Cup qualifier. We hope this young man can be a solid boost in the midfield, “IK Sporting Director Tor Karlsen told the club’s official website.

“Afeez is very ‘European’ in his game style. As an essentially defensive midfielder, he makes things easy, looks at solutions early and rarely stresses the ball. In addition, he works hard and is a loyal team player.”

He becomes the second player to join IK Start from Inter Allies this season after Isaac Twum.