OFFICIAL: Portuguese side Marítimo announce signing of Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Basit on three-year deal

Portuguese Primeira Liga side Marítimo have confirmed the signing of the Ghana midfielder Abdul Basit on a three-year deal. Basit joins the European outfit from Lithuania side Stumbras.

The Ghanaian signed the permanent deal after passing a medical.

The ex-Berekum Chelsea captain has an extensive résumé having played for Heart of Lions, Al Sharjah, Free State Stars, MyPa Finns and Sweden’s Gefle IF.

