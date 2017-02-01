OFFICIAL: Portuguese side Marítimo announce signing of Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Basit on three-year deal
A. Basit Adam
Portuguese Primeira Liga side Marítimo have confirmed the signing of the Ghana midfielder Abdul Basit on a three-year deal.
Basit joins the European outfit from Lithuania side Stumbras.
The Ghanaian signed the permanent deal after passing a medical.
The ex-Berekum Chelsea captain has an extensive résumé having played for Heart of Lions, Al Sharjah, Free State Stars, MyPa Finns and Sweden’s Gefle IF.