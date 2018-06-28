OFFICIAL: Rashid Sumaila signs for Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has joined Serbian giants Red Stars Belgrade ahead of the forthcoming campaign, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The 25-year-old had a medical at the club after he arrived in the European country on Tuesday morning.

The Serbian giants unveiled Ghanaian on Thursday after joining on a season loan deal from Kuwaiti side Al Qadsia.

Red Star Belgrade wanted to purchase the Ghana international on a permanent deal but the Yellow Castle were reluctant to sell the defender outright.

The defender became a top target for the ambitious Serbian side following the departure of his compatriot centre-back Abraham Frimpong who left the club last week to join Hungarian giants Ferencvaros.

The big icing on the cake for the rugged guardsman is that he will get the chance of playing in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Asante Kotoko defender becomes the fourth signing for the Red and White lads after Zoran Popović, Milan Jevtović and Nikola Stojiljković.

Sumaila went through all the younger selections of Ghana and in the A team of his country and has played six times.