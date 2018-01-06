OFFICIAL: Right back Godfred Saka pens one-year deal with Ghana Premier League newcomers Karela United

Ghana Premier League newboys Karela United have announced the signing of former Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka.

Saka was snapped up on a free transfer after leaving Ghanaian champions Aduana where he had spent seven seasons.

The 29-year-old made 5 assists and scored once last season but spent the second half of 2017 in the treatment room.

