OFFICIAL: Right back Godfred Saka pens one-year deal with Ghana Premier League newcomers Karela United
Ghana Premier League newboys Karela United have announced the signing of former Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka.
Last month, the country's leading football website exclusively reported the right back had signed a short term deal with the Nzema-based side.
Saka was snapped up on a free transfer after leaving Ghanaian champions Aduana where he had spent seven seasons.
The 29-year-old made 5 assists and scored once last season but spent the second half of 2017 in the treatment room.