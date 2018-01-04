OFFICIAL: South African side Bidvest Wits confirm Edwin Gyimah capture

South African Premier Soccer League side Bidvest Wits have officially announced the signing of Ghanaian defender Edwin Gyimah in the ongoing transfer window.

The defending PSL champions confirmed the capture of the 26-year-old guardsman on their official twitter handle.

The statement reads "Bidvest Wits have confirmed the “precontract” signing of Thobani Mncwango, Robyn Johannes & Denis Weidlich with effect from 1 July 2018. Edwin Gyimah has also signed with our club with effect from 1 January 2018. Sifiso Myeni has been recalled from his loan with immediate effect."

He joined the Clever boys after ending his stay with Swedish second-tier side Helsingborgs.

Gyimah has previously featured for Orlando Pirates, Mpumalanga Black Aces and SuperSport United.