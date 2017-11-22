OFFICIAL: Tanzania giants Azam FC complete signing of Ghanaian striker Bernard Arthur on two-year deal

Tanzanian giants Azam FC have completed the signing of Liberty Professionals striker Bernard Arthur on a two-year deal, the club has announced.

Arthur, 20, becomes the fifth Ghanaian player to join the East African side after netting 11 times in all competitions on the domestic front.

He has been signed as a replacement for compatriot Yahaya Mohammed, whose contract was terminated last month.

"Azam FC, will be pleased to announce that it has succeeded in signing the sign of the striker Bernard Arthur, from the Liberty Professional of Ghana," the club said in a statement.

"He signed a two-year contract to join the rich from the Azam Complex, and the whole exercise was compiled by Azam FC's Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Mohammed, who was present in Ghana to complete his registration."

He joins fellow countrymen Daniel Amoah, Enoch Attah Agyei, Yakubu Mohammed and Razak Abalora.

