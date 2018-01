Ghana Premier League newcomers Eleven Wonders have signed midfielder Isaac Baah from Glory Stars.

The Techiman-based side confirmed he has signed a three-year contract.

Baah is expected to feature in their final GHALCA G8 tournament on Sunday against Dreams FC.

Eleven Wonders have lost their two matches against Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars.

