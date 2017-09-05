OFFICIAL: VFB Stuttgart send Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei on loan to Slovakian outfit FK Senica

VFB Stuttgart have loaned out talented Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei to Slovakian Super Liga side FK Senica, the club has announced.

The 19-year-old will remain with the Záhoráci until May next year to continue with his development.

Sarpei, was linked with a move to German side Kaiserslautern with a deal reported to have been reached.

But the Bundesliga outfit has decided to send him on loan away from Germany after signing a one-year deal with the side.

The Ghanaian joined from Accra side Liberty Professionals in August 2016.

But he faced a major interruption in his career after sustaining a meniscus injury.

" Hans is a talented young player who can be trusted for the future and whose development will be further reflected in Slovakia." VfB Stuttgart Sporting chief Michael Reschke told the club's website.

The African had been heavily tipped to finalized a loan move to the Eredivise side from newly promoted German outfit, but that fizzled out over work permit issues.

Sarpei, the nephew of former Ghana international Hans Adu Sarpei, could make his debut against Zlaté Moravce at home on Saturday.

