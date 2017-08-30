OFFICIAL: WAFA SC confirm Majeed Ashirmeru transfer to Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg

Ghana Premier League side WAFA SC have confirmed selling talented midfielder Majeed Ashimeru to Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

The 19-year-old was handed a permanent deal after impressing on trial.

A statement on WAFA SC's social media pages read: ''WAFA SC have transferred midfielder Majeed Ashimeru to Austrian side Red Bul Salzburg. We wish him all the best.''

Ashimeru joins former Academy teammates Gideon Mensah and Samuel Tetteh at the club.

He was a member of the Black Stars B team and one of the influencial players in the Ghana Premier League.

