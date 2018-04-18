Officials for match day 8 of the Ghana Premier League announced

Wednesday and Thursday 18th and 19th April, 2018 respectively would see the week 8 of the Ghana Premier League taking place across the various league centers in the country.

The match between Aduana Stars and Techiman Eleven Wonders will not come off as the former are currently in Madagascar to play the second leg of their CAF Confederations Cup knockout game against Forsa Juniors.

Kumasi Asante will also get a chance to return to the top four if they are able to put Berekum Chelsea to sleep at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The Porcupine Warriors have been getting inconsistent results in the league and Chelsea will not come easy as well.

Matches and the Respective Officials

Match 1; Elmina Sharks Vs Medeama Venue; Ndoum Ref; Nuhu Liman Assist1; Rahman Salifu Assist2; Joseph Sey 4th Ref; Daniel Dorgbetor MC; William Gidiglo Match 2; Bechem United Vs Wa All Stars Ref; Awal Mohammed Assist1; A.S. Malik Assist2; Mohammed Ishaque 4th Ref; Daniel Anani MC; Andrews Derry Match 3: Liberty Prof Vs Dreams FC Venue: Sogakope Ref: Emmanuel Ansah Asssist 1: Frank Bossman Assist 2: Paul Dosu 4th Ref: Selorm Kpormegbe MC: Collins Adu Match 4; Kotoko Vs Berekum Chelsea Venue; Kumasi Ref; Latif Adaari Assist1; Haruna Bawa Assist2; Augustin Akugre 4th Ref; Eso Morrison MC;Annan Lomotey Match 5; Karela Vs Hearts of Oak Venue; Anyinase CAM Park Ref; Amofa Sarkodie Assist1; Alhassan Yahaya Assist2; Alhassan Badiu 4th Ref; Latif Kadir MC; Ewudzie Sagoe Match 6; Inter Allies Vs Eleven Wonders Venue; Tema Ref; Timothy Obuobisa Assist1; Paul Atimaka Assist2; Sam O. Boateng 4th Ref; Maxwell Owusu MC; Frank Denakpor Match 7; Aduana Vs Dwarfs (POSTPONED) Venue; Dormaa Ref; Solomon Mordey Assist1; James Osafo Assist2; Alex Anning 4th Ref; Thomas Alibo MC; Samuel Acheampong Match 8: WAFA Vs Ashantigold Venue: Sogakope Ref: Issak Afful Assist 1: Adam Ibrahim Assist 2: Kwesi Brobbey 4th Ref; Prosper Adii MC; Michael Ayeh

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)