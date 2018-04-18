Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Officials for match day 8 of the Ghana Premier League announced

Published on: 18 April 2018
Referees

Wednesday and Thursday 18th and 19th April, 2018 respectively would see the week 8 of the Ghana Premier League taking place across the various league centers in the country.

The match between Aduana Stars and Techiman Eleven Wonders will not come off as the former are currently in Madagascar to play the second leg of their CAF Confederations Cup knockout game against Forsa Juniors.

Kumasi Asante will also get a chance to return to the top four if they are able to put Berekum Chelsea to sleep at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The Porcupine Warriors have been getting inconsistent results in the league and Chelsea will not come easy as well.

Matches and the Respective Officials

Match 1; Elmina Sharks Vs Medeama 

Venue; Ndoum

Ref; Nuhu Liman

Assist1; Rahman Salifu

Assist2; Joseph Sey

4th Ref; Daniel Dorgbetor

MC; William Gidiglo

Match 2; Bechem United Vs Wa All Stars

Ref; Awal Mohammed

Assist1; A.S. Malik

Assist2; Mohammed Ishaque

4th Ref; Daniel Anani

MC; Andrews Derry

Match 3: Liberty Prof Vs Dreams FC

Venue: Sogakope

Ref: Emmanuel Ansah

Asssist 1: Frank Bossman

Assist 2: Paul Dosu

4th Ref: Selorm Kpormegbe

MC: Collins Adu

Match 4; Kotoko Vs Berekum Chelsea

Venue; Kumasi

Ref; Latif Adaari

Assist1; Haruna Bawa

Assist2; Augustin Akugre

4th Ref; Eso Morrison

MC;Annan Lomotey

Match 5; Karela Vs Hearts of Oak

Venue; Anyinase CAM Park

Ref; Amofa Sarkodie

Assist1; Alhassan Yahaya

Assist2; Alhassan Badiu

4th Ref; Latif Kadir

MC; Ewudzie Sagoe

Match 6; Inter Allies Vs Eleven Wonders

Venue; Tema

Ref; Timothy Obuobisa

Assist1; Paul Atimaka

Assist2; Sam O. Boateng

4th Ref; Maxwell Owusu

MC; Frank Denakpor

Match 7; Aduana Vs Dwarfs (POSTPONED)

Venue; Dormaa

Ref; Solomon Mordey

Assist1; James Osafo

Assist2; Alex Anning

4th Ref; Thomas Alibo

MC; Samuel Acheampong

Match 8: WAFA Vs Ashantigold

Venue: Sogakope

Ref: Issak Afful

Assist 1: Adam Ibrahim

Assist 2: Kwesi Brobbey

4th Ref; Prosper Adii

MC; Michael Ayeh

