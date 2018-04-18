Officials for match day 8 of the Ghana Premier League announced
Wednesday and Thursday 18th and 19th April, 2018 respectively would see the week 8 of the Ghana Premier League taking place across the various league centers in the country.
The match between Aduana Stars and Techiman Eleven Wonders will not come off as the former are currently in Madagascar to play the second leg of their CAF Confederations Cup knockout game against Forsa Juniors.
Kumasi Asante will also get a chance to return to the top four if they are able to put Berekum Chelsea to sleep at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The Porcupine Warriors have been getting inconsistent results in the league and Chelsea will not come easy as well.
Matches and the Respective Officials
Match 1; Elmina Sharks Vs Medeama
Venue; Ndoum
Ref; Nuhu Liman
Assist1; Rahman Salifu
Assist2; Joseph Sey
4th Ref; Daniel Dorgbetor
MC; William Gidiglo
Match 2; Bechem United Vs Wa All Stars
Ref; Awal Mohammed
Assist1; A.S. Malik
Assist2; Mohammed Ishaque
4th Ref; Daniel Anani
MC; Andrews Derry
Match 3: Liberty Prof Vs Dreams FC
Venue: Sogakope
Ref: Emmanuel Ansah
Asssist 1: Frank Bossman
Assist 2: Paul Dosu
4th Ref: Selorm Kpormegbe
MC: Collins Adu
Match 4; Kotoko Vs Berekum Chelsea
Venue; Kumasi
Ref; Latif Adaari
Assist1; Haruna Bawa
Assist2; Augustin Akugre
4th Ref; Eso Morrison
MC;Annan Lomotey
Match 5; Karela Vs Hearts of Oak
Venue; Anyinase CAM Park
Ref; Amofa Sarkodie
Assist1; Alhassan Yahaya
Assist2; Alhassan Badiu
4th Ref; Latif Kadir
MC; Ewudzie Sagoe
Match 6; Inter Allies Vs Eleven Wonders
Venue; Tema
Ref; Timothy Obuobisa
Assist1; Paul Atimaka
Assist2; Sam O. Boateng
4th Ref; Maxwell Owusu
MC; Frank Denakpor
Match 7; Aduana Vs Dwarfs (POSTPONED)
Venue; Dormaa
Ref; Solomon Mordey
Assist1; James Osafo
Assist2; Alex Anning
4th Ref; Thomas Alibo
MC; Samuel Acheampong
Match 8: WAFA Vs Ashantigold
Venue: Sogakope
Ref: Issak Afful
Assist 1: Adam Ibrahim
Assist 2: Kwesi Brobbey
4th Ref; Prosper Adii
MC; Michael Ayeh