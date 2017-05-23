OGC Nice inquire about the availability of Valenciennes defender Emmanuel Ntim

Fast-rising Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim who has been a blessing for Valenciennes this season is a hot target for French side OGC Nice who have sent scouts to watch him.

The former Ghana U-20 star has been in good shape for the French division two side and has played in 19 league games this season.

He has been rated as the clubs most developed player in the last season and reports in France are that he is being monitored by OGC Nice who will have no stress in snapping him up.

Ntim started 10 league games and was introduced a substitute 9 times this season as Valencienne finished 14th on the league table.

