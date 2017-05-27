OGC Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère believes Mario Balotelli is not troublesome

Following an impressive season with French side OGC Nice, Ghanaian-born Italian Mario Balotelli has been hailed by club president for his calmness.

President of the Ligue 1 side Jean Pierre-Revère says the often controversial Italian international is not as troublesome as always purported following a year's stay with the Ghanaian-born.

The Italian has scored 15 times in 22 league starts this season, guiding the in fancied French side to a UEFA Champions League qualification.

Balotelli whose contract ends in June this year took to Instagram in a post suggesting he might be interested in extending his stay on the French Riviera.

"Thank you people for all those emotions of this year," posted Balotelli. "I hope we can be together again ... future will tell," he added.

The Italian seem to have enjoyed his stay in France in his relationship with Nice with President Rivère saying his troublesome reputation is a far cry from the "good guy" he has witnessed up close over the last year in the south of France.

"Mario Balotelli has a reputation which I believe is not in tune with who he really is," Rivère told CNN Sport.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)