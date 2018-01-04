Okyeman Planners FC organize justify-your-inclusion exercise

Division One League outfit Okyeman Planners FC will hold an open trial for potential new players ahead of the new football season which is expected to start next month.

The justify-your-inclusion exercise will commence on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at the CRIA Park, New Tafo in the Eastern region, home of the second tier side.

Players willing to play for the side would be taken through a series of drills by the club’s technical team and those deemed good enough to represent the team would be signed on for the coming season.

This open trial is expected to end 11 January with the team expected to continue with their pre-season preparations ahead of the coming campaign.

Okyeman Planners finished fourth in Zone III Division One league last season, missing out on promotion to the elite division.

They amassed 41 points from the 30 league games they played last season, which was 30 less of eventual winners in the zone Dreams FC who secured qualification to the Ghana Premiership.

The club will hope to do better next season and, this justify-your-inclusion exercise forms part of revamping the squad for the expected tough task ahead next season.

