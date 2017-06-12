Olympic coach Tom Strand wants to quickly forget bad day at the office

Accra Great Olympics dropped into the relegation zone after they were smashed 4-0 at home against Tema Youth in the Ghana Premier action over the weekend.

Tema Youth’s Joe Painstil stole the show scoring a hat trick with his teammate Theophilus Ogoe also getting one to hand Tom Strand’s men their first defeat in four games.

A brilliant show of counter attacking football from Tema Youth was a little too much to handle for the Olympics on the day, and Olympics head coach Tom Strand expressed his disappointment at the result and described it as unfortunate.

“It was one of those days when everything went well for Tema Youth and nothing went in our favour”, he said

“At the same time, I have to credit Tema Youth on the day because their game plan was far more superior to ours.

It was one of those days and unfortunately we lost 4-0.” Olympics will have chance to respond when they welcome Liberty Professional to the Accra Sports Stadium next weekend.

Daniel Koranteng

