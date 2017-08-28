Olympics coach Godwin Attram looks up to God for relegation miracle

Great Olympics co-coach Godwin Attram says it will be a miracle for his side to beat the drop following their defeat to Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The Dade Boys hopes of escaping relegation looks gloomy after losing 2-1 to sworn city rivals Hearts of Oak in the"Mantse derby" at the Accra Sports Stadium in week 25 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The loss to the Phobians further deepened the woes of the club as they are deep rooted in 15th position on the standings with just 26 points.

And with five games to end the season, co-coach of the club Godwin Attram believes their destiny is out of their hands unless God intervenes.

“It is only by God, it is really difficult right now," Attram said.

“I have already said that me coming back to strengthen the technical bench is something that I must do. I have told the boys to play their hearts out, if the team will go to relegation it is the almighty God who knows.” he added.

