Olympics coach Tom Strand reiterates determination to help club escape relegation

Head coach of Great Olympics Tom Strand has reiterated his desire to help the club escape relegation, starting with the week 25 encounter against city rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The Dade Boys will welcome Hearts of Oak to the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in a game dubbed as the "Mantse derby" with the hope of getting their premier league survival agenda back on track with six matches to end the season.

And coach of the side, Strand has declared that he will try his utmost best to extricate the club's poor form and maintain their premiership status come the end of the season.

"My wish is to fix Olympics even if my contract would not be renewed after it expires next month. I don't want to leave Oly in the state we are now so we have been training since the league went on break", said the Swedish coach.

"Coach Attram is back from the Netherlands and we are working together so I can tell you that there is hope for us on Sunday because, in football anything can happen. Hearts have all the big players but football is sometimes unpredictable."

