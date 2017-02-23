Olympics skipper Dan Quaye rues missed chances against Elmina Sharks

Great Olympics defender Dan Quaye rues over missed chances against Elmina Sharks and says failure to convert those chances cost the three points in the game.

Olympics took a 2-0 lead at half time but surrendered the lead to Elmina Sharks who pulled level before the game ended.

Head coach of Olympics Godwin Attram claimed his players are suffering from psychological challenges but skipper Dan Quaye thinks otherwise.

“We had lots of chances but we couldn’t score, that is what happens in football, when you get chance and you don’t score, your opponent will punish you for that,” he spoke to pressmen.

“But is all part of the game, we just need to go back and correct our mistakes, we don’t have to commit such mistakes in our next game.

“We really wanted to win today’s game, we had some good chance and we even hit the cross bar as well.”

Great Olympics play guest to debutantes Bolga All Stars on Sunday.

