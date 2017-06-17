Olympics striker Abel Manomey reveals his dream job after football

Great Olympics forward Abel Manomey is relishing to become a lecturer after hanging up his boots.

Manomey started the campaign on a bright note, where he plundered in five goals in his first nine games for the Dade Boys, but a niggling injury curtailed his early season form.

The University of Education graduate says his life as a football and someone who is pursuing academia will serve as a motivation to a lot of young guys.

Manomey insists there are a lot out there like him that can be inspired by his story.

“I aspire to be a lecturer so that I can give people hope, I can encourage people. There are so many people who are in the university who are like me," Manomey said.

"They think this thing they do is a mirage so I want to go back to them, go back to the senior high schools, go back to the colleges and tell them if I could do it they could do much better."

"I'm working hard because the focus is not o only play for Olympics but to play in Europe and come back to inspire people."

