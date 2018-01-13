On-fire Eric Bekoe hits four goals in two games for Kenyan side AC Leopards

Red-hot former Ghana Premier League goal king Eric Bekoe has miraculously found his scoring boots few days after joining Kenyan giants AC Leopards, hitting four goals in two games for the side.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko goal poacher scored a hat trick in his maiden game for the side in a friendly on Thursday and scored again on Saturday afternoon in another.

Bekoe who fell out with Asante Kotoko in what looked like an eminent return to the Porcupine Warriors signalled to the world of football that goal scoring is his business.

The sharp attacker scored thrice for AC Leopards as they whitewashed Gikambura FC in an 11-goal thriller to assure Leopards fans of the arrival of a clinical finisher.

The sexy finisher cemented his goal scoring prowess for the side opening the scoring in their 2-0 win over Bidco FC on Saturday afternoon.

Bekoe who has continuously demonstrated he's a wonderful finisher nearly joined his former club Asante Kotoko but the deal fell through when the player felt disrespected by his former employers.

Asante Kotoko who have recently struggled with goal scoring could be bitting their fingers for letting Bekoe slip following his goal scoring feat in Kenya.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

