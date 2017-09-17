On-fire Ghanaian striker Richard Arthur bags brace in Interclube 3-0 win over Desportivo

On-fire Ghanaian striker Richard Arthur left it late to score twice in his side’s 3-0 win over Desportivo JGM in the Angolan Girabola.

Kalanga shot the home side into the lead in the first half seven minutes before the break.

The visitors fought harder for the equalizer but the Ghanaian forward increased the tally in the 79th minute and added his second and his side’s third eight minutes later.

The former Wa All Stars striker has been in top form for the Angolan top flight side firing their only goal in a 1-0 win over Libolo some weeks ago.

Before scoring against Libolo, Arthur came off the bench to score the equalizer in their 1-1 draw with Santa Clara.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

