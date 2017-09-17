On-fire Ropapa Mensah scores twice to grab win for Harrisburg City Islanders in USL

On-loan Ropapa Mensah scored a brace to help Harrisburg City Islanders rally to beat Toronto FC II 2-1 at home in the USL on Saturday.

The Inter Allies-owned player's opener was in the 45th minute and that gave the Islanders a bit of life heading into the dressing room.

Goalkeeper Cavalluzzo leaped to get his fingers on the shot but the pace of the ball carried it over the goal line for the equalizer right before the first-half whistle.

Mensah was again the one who would give the Islanders life in the game and for the future of their season with his 60th-minute game-winning goal.

He got a great pass in the box, turned the defender and put the ball just out of reach for Cavalluzzo.

With the win, Harrisburg grabbed three points at home and currently sit in 13th place but are only five points out of the final playoff position.

The Islanders need to go undefeated in their final three matches to have a shot at making the playoffs.

Harrisburg’s next matchup comes on Wednesday against Ottawa Fury FC at FNB Field.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)