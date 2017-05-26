On-holiday stars Muniru Sulley, Wakaso and Daniel Opare hit the gym in Ghana

Foreign-based stars Muniru Sulley, Mubarak Wakaso and Daniel Opare have been doing some gym work while on holiday in the country.

Sulley is on his way out of Romanian giants Steaua Bucuresti after falling out with the club owner.

He posted a picture of the trio in a gym in Accra and captioned it: Great work out with my dudes🔥🔥❤️ #Holidays #Ghana. FUTURE SO BRIGHT

Wakaso has ended his loan spell with Granada but unlikely to return to

Right-back Opare was also on loan at French Ligue 2 side Lens from German Bundesliga side Augsburg.

