Baba Mensah scored on his debut for Danish Superliga side Viborg FF in their 3-0 friendly win over Skive on Wednesday.

The centre-back headed in a cross from the left on 82 minutes to double their lead.

Serge Deble put Viborg FF ahead from close range in the 51st minute and Mate Vatsadze scored the third in the 90th minute.

Mensah is on loan from Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies for the remainder of the season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)