On-loan Baba Mensah targets survival with bottom Danish Superliga side Viborg FF

On-loan Baba Mensah has promised to give his all to help Danish side Viborg FF beat the drop at the end of the season.

The centre back has joined the bottom-club in the Danish Super League from Ghana Premier League Inter Allies.

Mensah is likely to make his league debut against Midtjylland on 19 February.

''I'm very happy. It feels good to be here and I’m happy to get the chance in the Danish Superliga, which is the best league in Scandinavia,'' he told Viborg’s website.

''I have heard very good about Viborg and I will work hard for a spot on the team here.

“Our Big goal is to get clear of relegation, and I will do everything to help the team to achieve it.''

Mensah has been handed the No.19 jersey.

