On-loan Brighton striker Elvis Manu slams Dutch side for sacking him

Brighton and Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu says the decision by Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles to cancel his contract for supporting his former club was harsh and unnecessary.

The Dutch-born winger, who was on loan at Go Ahead Eagles from newly promoted English Premier League side Brighton, says his harmless social media post was harshly dealt with.

The 23-year-old signed for Brighton in 2015 from Feyenoord and was loaned to Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie last January.

He enraged club chiefs this month after he showed his love for Feyenoord on social media before Eagles’ 4-0 defeat to Ajax, which confirmed their relegation.

“It was on a day that my former team Feyenoord could win the league so I posted “Good luck” on social media and I had problems with it because they thought that I wasn’t focused on my game," Manu said in an interview in Ghana.

“I think it was unnecessary to send somebody away for posting something on social media wishing your former team good luck.

“The thing was it was one game before the end of the season. I was just wishing my former team well. I played for them for over ten years,” he said on GHOne TV.

The Dutch side accused Manu of “unprofessional conduct” when announcing the decision to sack him.

He has also appeared just 14 times for the Seagulls and is not expected to be part of Chris Hughton’s squad in the Premier League next term.

An Eagles statement read: “Go Ahead Eagles say goodbye to Elvis Manu as from today.

“He stood accused of unprofessional conduct around the time of our match against Ajax.

“His two posts on social media that day led us to believe he was not fully focused on our crucial game.

“Club management saw the posts after the game, and Manu was told this morning [Monday] that his services are no longer required.

“We will now set our sights fully on Sunday’s match against Sparta Rotterdam, when we hope to end the season in worthy fashion.”

Manu came through Feyenoord’s academy and spent a decade with them before joining Brighton.

Feyenoord blew the chance to clinch their first Eredivisie title since 1999 when losing 3-0 to rivals Excelsior – sparking a riot in the streets of Rotterdam.

Ajax pipped them to the crown with a win at Willem II.

