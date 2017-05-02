Chelsea owned striker Saddick Adams rubbishes claims he has agreed to join Kotoko

Berekum Chelsea striker Saddick Adams has rubbished claims that he has agreed to join Kumasi Asante Kotoko insisting he’s not held any discussion with the Reds.

Reports recently have linked the goal poacher to the Porcupine Warriors with many claiming it’s even a done deal.

But according to the player who is currently serving a loan deal from Berekum Chelsea in Cyprus, no deal has been reached with Kotoko.

“I don’t even know where that news is coming from. This is about the umpteenth time Kotoko and Hearts are signing me on social media,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com in an exclusive chat.

“The only thing I can say now is, I know nothing about the news,” he added.

The former Athletico Madrid forward was linked to the Porcupine Warriors before he left for Cyprus with reports that he was also on the wish list of Hearts of Oak.

Kotoko who are currently facing a goal scoring drought are seriously looking for a striker with both Yakubu Mohammed and Abass Mohammed struggling to find the back of the net.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)