Striker Ropapa Mensah hopes for more game time after USL debut

Published on: 02 May 2017
Ropapa Mensah

Ropapa Mensah says there were a lot of positives despite tasting defeat on his USL debut for City Islanders. 

The on-loan striker from Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies came on after 30 minutes in his side's 1-0 defeat at  Pitsburg i

''It was a great feeling to have finally made my league debut after a brief wait,'' Mensah told sportscrusader.com

''It’s unfortunate we lost by 1-0 but my performance inspired me and I am sure I will get more playing time from now.

''I am looking at sealing a place in the team and making a name for myself at the end of the season. Hopefully this is the beginning of many matches to come.''

