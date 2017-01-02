On loan Isaac Donkor to move from Avellino in the January transfer window after seeing little game time

Ghanaian and Inter Milan defender Isaac Donkor will be looking for a route out of Avellino after playing just three games in the first half of the season.

The defender opted for a move to the Serie B for playing time but so far he has been unable to enjoy the game time he seeks and will be looking for a way out of the club this January.

According to information in Italy, some clubs are interested in signing him.

