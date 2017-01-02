Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
On loan Isaac Donkor to move from Avellino in the January transfer window after seeing little game time

Ghanaian and Inter Milan defender Isaac Donkor will be looking for a route out of Avellino  after playing just three games in the first half of the season.

The defender opted for a move to the Serie B for playing time but so far he has been unable to enjoy the game time he seeks and will be looking for a way out of the club this January.

According to information in Italy, some clubs are interested in signing him.

