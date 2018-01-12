On-loan Majeed Ashimeru shines on debut for Austrian side Wolfsberger AC in friendly win

Majeed Ashimeru played his first match for Austrian side Wolfsberger AC on Thursday in a friendly against Kapfenberger SV.

The on-loan Red Bull Salzburg midfielder played between the two strikers in a 3-4-1-2 formation.

He replicated the performance which earned him rave reviews at Austria Lustenau.

Wolfsberger AC won the match 1-0 to prepare for the start of the second half of the season.

Ashimeru posted on his Facebook page: ''Allahamdullahi I played my first match for Wolfsberger AC on Thursday, 11 January, 2018 and we won 1-0 against Kapfenberger SV in a club friendly.

''Allah is Great. More vim. #MA.''

