On-loan Newcastle ace Christian Atsu confident he can excel in English Premier League

Chelsea winger Christian Atsu believes he has the attributes to excel in the English Premier League after recent ill-fated spells.

The Chelsea-owned Ghana international was loaned out to Everton and Bournemouth but could make an impact.

After helping Newcastle United to secure automatic qualification to the 2017/2018 season, he claims he is ready for another top-flight challenge should he remain at St James' Park.

"Okay… I know I'm very small, but I also have a very big heart. It does not matter how small you are, I go to win - in football and in life," he told the Daily Mail.

"It just didn't work for me at Everton or Bournemouth. I am more focused in my life now. I have forgotten what happened in the past. You need to be in the moment.

"It is my dream to play in the Premier League, that is why I signed for Chelsea. Everyone in Ghana watches our football. Now I have that chance. Rafa Benitez has helped me so much this year, he is not only a great coach, but a great man."

Atsu hopes to make permanent a £6.5million move in the coming weeks.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)