On-loan Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scores on Red Star Belgrade debut

Published on: 02 February 2017
Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom hit the ground running by scoring on his Red Star Belgrade debut in the 1-0 win over Olimpia Satu Mare in a friendly on Thursday.

The Ghana international controlled a pass inside the box before turning home for the only goal of the match in the first half.

Boakye has joined the team in Cyprus where they are preparing for the second half of the season.

He is on an 18-month loan deal from Italian Serie B side Latina.

  • john akpa says:
    February 02, 2017 04:47 pm
    Keep scoring 'old boy' and come and replace Asamoah Gyan for us.

