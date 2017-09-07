On-loan Ropapa Mensah scores in Harrisburg City Islanders defeat to Tampa Bay Rowdies in USL

Striker Ropapa Mensah returned to scoring ways for Harrisburg City Islanders in their 3-2 defeat to Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL on Wednesday.

The on-loan Inter Allies player levelled the scoring at 2-2 in the 40th minute.

Mensah put a clever flick on a hard, direct shot from Pedro Ribeiro that fooled Pickens and found its way into the net.

Jonny Mendoza swung a perfect pass into the box that sailed over the Tampa Bay backline to find the head of Lee Nishanian.

Nishanian’s first goal of the season gave Harrisburg their first lead in over a month.

Tampa Bay countered with two goals of their own from Georgi Hristov and Martin Paterson in the 30′ and 32′ minute to give the Rowdies a sudden one-goal lead.

Georgi Hristov converted a 68th minute penalty to give the Rowdies a win.

