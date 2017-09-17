On-loan Sadam Sulley bags BRACE to open account in Slovakian Super Liga

Ghanaian striker Sadam Sulley scored his first league goals- a brace-for MFK Zemplin Michalovce in their 2-1 win over Senica in the Slovakian Super Liga on Saturday.

The on-loan forward, playing his second league match, gave the home side the opener in the 25th minute.

But Senica knotted the match on the hour mark through Oliver Podhorin.

Sulley then popped up again in the 76th minute to score the ultimate match winner.

He made his debut last week and despite failing to score, he was named in the Team of the Week.

The 20-year-old is on loan from Polish side Legia Warsaw.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)