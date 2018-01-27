On-loan Samuel Tetteh scores again for Austrian side LASK

Ghana’s Samuel Tetteh scored again for Austrian side LASK in their final preseason game before the second half of the season starts.

The Ghanaian followed up for through ball from his team mate to guide home a lovely ball to put his side up in the game against TSV Hartberg.

Davison scored the second goal of the game on the 76th minute to close the game.

Tetteh joined LASK onloan from Red Bull and is hoping to the hit the ground running.

