On-loan striker Samuel Tetteh scored for his first goal for Austrian side LASK in their friendly win on Saturday.

Just after the break, the Ghana international scored first to get his side in the groove.

In the 76th minute Emanuel Pogatetz doubled the lead against Yanbian.

Tetteh joined the Austrian Bundesliga side this transfer window from Red Bull Salzburg.

