Striker John Antwi scored the consolation for Misr Lel Makasa in their 3-1 home defeat to Al Ittihad Al-Sakandary on Saturday.

The on-loan player found the back of the net in injury time at the Fayoum Stadium.

Antwi has now scored five league goals for Misr Lel Makasa since joining for Al Ahly.

The 24-year-old has helped his side to remain in second on the Egyptian Premier League table after 29 matches.

