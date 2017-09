Striker Sadam Sulley was named in the Slovakian Liga Team of the Week on his debut MFK Zemplin Michalovce.

The on-loan player was named in the starting line-up and lasted 85 minutes in their 2-1 defeat to Ruzomberok on Saturday

His performance caught the eyes of many and was included him in the best XI for the week by Slovakian football portal www.profutbal.sk

Sulley has been loaned out by Polish giants Legia Warsaw.

