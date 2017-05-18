On-loan Tromsø Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo set to return to Swedish giants AIK

Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo will return to AIK Stockhom following the expiration of his loan deal at Norwegian side Tromsø Idrettslag.

Tromsø have refused to activate the renewal clause in his contract which expires June 20.

The situation means the Ghanaian will return to his parent club in the summer.

Kpozo was farmed out on a short term loan in March due to lack of playing opportunities.

Tromsø sporting director Svein-Morten Johansen has confirmed the 19-year-old will leave the club.

"We were in a mighty difficult situation when we were tipped off about him. We were just having a left-back who also injured the season," he told FotbollDirekt.se.

"Our hope was that he could come in and help us in a short-term situation.

"He has been put on hold because we have our own product, Kent-Are Antonsen, who has done well at left-back position.

"The only thing that can do that he will be left with is that he gets the chance to play, take it and do it well maybe five games in a row. But as it stands now, it is probably best for both him and us that he return to AIK for the loan.

"We have not discussed any extension yet. But we must make a decision whether to exercise the option and we must do one month before the loan expires."

The Ghanaian managed only appearances in eight games for the Norwegian outfit.

By Patrick Akoto

