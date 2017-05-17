ON THIS DAY: Ex-Kotoko board chairman PV Obeng died

Ex-Kotoko board chairman Paul Victor Obeng died exactly three years ago today.

The Senior Presidential Adviser in government died on Saturday May 17, 2014 at a hospital after he reportedly collapsed at the Agape Filling Station at Spintex Road in Accra.

He was rushed to the Lekma Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

PV Obeng, served in Kotoko for several years before he was made the board chairman for the club, was one of the leading political brains in Ghana.

He was crucial in the organisation of the just ended National Economic Forum which was aimed as reviving the flagging economy of the Ghana.

He was a Mechanical Engineer, politician and chairman of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology council.

A consumate politician with long years of service, Mr Obeng was appointed in 2010,Â under President John Atta Mills administration as chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC).

Obeng was the chief consultant and Chairman of OB Associates, a public and private sector consulting firm and chairman of Ghana Agro and Food company (GAFCO).

He served as the chairman of the Committee of Secretaries under the Provisional National Defence Council regime (PNDC) from 1982â€“1992.

He also served as Presidential Adviser on Governmental Affairs under the National Democratic Congress (NDC ) from 1992- 1997.

He was the Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) from 1992- 199

In Addition, P.V. was serving as director on the Board of Guinness Ghana Limited.

He had been recently been nominated by President Mahama as a Senior Presidential Adviser at the Presidency.

P.V Obeng was a product of Opoku Ware School and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Despite his huge politician connections he was deeply involved in the administration of the game for Kotoko.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)