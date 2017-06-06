One constituency, one artificial field project set for launch

Wembley Sports Complex Construction Limited has launched a ‘One Constituency, One Artificial Turf’ project.

The construction of the first batch of Artificial Turfs is expected to commence later this year after its official launch later this month.

The Chief Executive Officer of Wembley Sports Complex Construction Limited, Robert Tetteh Coleman, has assured that when the green light is given every Member of Parliament (MP) will have a legacy to boast of in his or her vicinity.

''This ‘One Constituency, One Artificial Turf’ project will create jobs for workers of the complex, create and hone a career path for budding footballers and sportsmen and women in general, create a lasting and verifiable legacy for each legislature, provide an entertainment place for the community and serve as a centre, take the youth away from vices and generate immense youth support for the MP and as well generate income for the constituency,'' Coleman told the press.

WSCCL is the company behind the construction of the trend-setting and state-of-art artificial turfs in some suburbs of Accra including those at Kotobabi, Nungua and Dzorwulu as well as the Accra Academy pitches funded by Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

