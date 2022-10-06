Orlando Pirates coach jumps defence of goalkeeper Richard Ofori after howler

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has defended first-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori following his howler in Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United.

The Ghana goalkeeper received a back pass and instead of clearing it, he decided to dribble.

Vusimuzi Mncube managed to take the ball off Ofori before firing it into an empty net.

The Black Stars deputy captain was devastated when the ball went in, with the defeat leaving Pirates in third place and five points behind the leaders.

He has come under criticism but Riveiro has jumped to his defence, saying: "We were disorganized on the field, looking for the goal to at least get one point and with the players tired because we played a lot of minutes with one man down."

"It's normal to have one mistake, but in that mistake, the opponents get the advantage and they score the second one and that's the end of the story,"

Sekhukhune beat Pirates for the first time ever! Richard Ofori won't want to see this moment again which allowed Mncube to seal the 2-0 win 🫣 pic.twitter.com/eTv1if1zSq — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 4, 2022

In the same game, Ofori made a spectacular save.

The 28-year-old recently made his first Black Stars in over a year in the pre-World Cup friendly against Nicaragua.

He is expected to make Black Stars squad for the tournament in Qatar, where Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.