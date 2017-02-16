South Africa powerhouse Orlando Pirates part ways with Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyimah

South African giants Orlando Pirates have mutually terminated the contract of versatile Ghanaian Edwin Gyimah, the club announced on Thursday.

The club has released the 25-year-old after returning from international duty.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club has parted ways with Edwin Gyimah," a club statement read

"The Club has agreed to release the player as per his request.

"Gyimah had submitted a request in writing prior to his departure to the African Cup of Nations where he was to go on national duty with Ghana.

"The Club has acceded to Mr Gyimah's request and wish him all of the best in his future endeavours."

Gyimah was facing disciplinary action after he clashed with former coach Muhsin Ertugal.

But appears to have quit before being pushed from the club.

He was part of Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations squad who finished fourth at the continental football event in Gabon this year.

By Patrick Akoto

