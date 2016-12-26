Orlando Pirates star Edwin Gyimah in danger of missing AFCON, suffers injuries in serious car crash in Ghana

Ghana and Orlando Pirates star Edwin Gyimah could miss the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after he was involved in a serious car accident in the early hours of Boxing Day in his hometown of Obuasi while on holidays.

According to a Footy-Ghana.com report, the accident happened about 3am when the Hyundai Sonata Saloon car Gyimah was driving himself rammed into a taxi which led to the serious injuries.

Pictures emerged of what was claimed to be Gyimah's car after the incident, with the front-end damaged and the bonnet completely destroyed.

The head on collision happened on the stretch between the AGA school and waterworks (not far from Sam Jonah school) in Obuasi.

Gyimah suffered cuts and a female friend who was in his car had to be rushed to the AGA Health Foundation Hospital in the Obuasi and received stitches on cuts sustained.

But the Ghana international, according to reports, headed for his hotel in a taxi instead of receiving immediate medical attention.

Gyimah is expected to make Avram Grant’s about-to-be-announced provisional squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

But if he is seriously injured he could miss out of the tournament in Gabon next month.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)