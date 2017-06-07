Orlando Pirates supporters want Bernard Morrison to stay at club

Despite finding himself on the fringes for large part of the campaign, the 24-year-old's behaviour has caught the eye of a section of their teeming fans, who are rooting for him to stay with the club next season.

Morrison, who joined the Buccaneers from Congolese side AS Vita Club is reported to be on the verge of departing the club following his failure to lock down a regular spot.

Supporters of South African giants Orlando Pirates have urged the club to keep Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison amid reports that the club are seeking to release him.

"It would be great to see him at CT City, such a good talent shouldn't be wasted." – Mr_Down

"Morrison is a good player, let him join one of the PSL clubs." – kzorog

"But it's unfair, they didn't give this guy a chance." – NoelMoshia

"I bet with my last cent coach Muhsin influenced coach Jonevret about the player's conduct, then he took that information serious. There is no reason for us to see the player struggle like this and to be out the starting XI. All we know is he is a quality player. I remember in our first match of the PSL fixtures we molested Arrows, Morrison went down on the field for no reason and Muhsin took him off. Morrison went straight to the coach to shake hands. Unfortunately, the guy didn't notice that his fake injury didn't sit well with coach Muhsin. Since that time, the guy struggled to find the inner peace to all coaches leading the ship." – LeCowHloHlo vs mix vongani.