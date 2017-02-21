Orlando Pirates will complete their due diligence on the case involving Muhsin Ertugral and Edwin Gyimah

Orlando Pirates are determined to see out the disciplinary case involving the duo of Edwin Gyimah and Muhsin Ertugral, despite the two not with the club anymore.

The Buccaneers announced last week that they had agreed to release Gyimah from his contract at Mayfair, at the players’ request after he wrote a letter to the club indicating his desire to leave.

Former Pirates coach Ertugral, meanwhile, departed the club last year after their 6-1 loss to SuperSport United.

Providing an update on the latest developments around the case, which emanates from a skirmish between Ertugral and Gyimah in September last year at the Cape Town International Airport after a league match with Ajax Cape Town, club boss Irvin Khoza says they will still deal with the matter internally.

''We will continue with the matter internally as we normally do to ensure that our disciplinary processes are duly complied with. This is done in the form of an exit interview,'' says Khoza.

KickOff.com has also gotten wind of the fact that Gyimah might be heading out to play in the Major League Soccer in the United States following talk of interest from across the Atlantic Ocean.

The MLS regular season is set to start next month.

