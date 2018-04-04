Osei Palmer lashes out George Afriyie's 'misconduct' over presidential declaration

George Afriyie's decision to declare his intention to contest for the Ghana FA Presidential elections is standing on wobbly legs after key decision makers slammed the timing of his decision claiming the Vice-President 'misconducted himself'.

Winfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, a key decision maker within the leadership of the federation, says Afriyie's decision to declare his intention when it is not an electoral period is 'highly wrong'.

Palmer, whose opinion is highly regarded among the Executive Committee, said with the federation facing the crisis over the start of the league it was counter-productive for Afriyie to declare his intention when he did.

Afriyie became the first person to officially declare his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election of the football governing body on 16th March - a day before the protracted league was scheduled to start.

The Liberty Professionals chief revealed his plans to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi during his 50th birthday celebrations.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is the current president of the country's football governing body, has confirmed that he will not be seeking re-election when his tenure expires next year.

But key decision makers within the Ghana FA have expressed their disgust over George Afriyie decision to declare his intentions to contest claiming he has a different agenda from fostering the game in the country.

"George is my brother but he misconducted himself with the way and manner he declared his intention. If he had told me he would declare his intention I would have adviced him against it," Palmer told a local radio station on Wednesday morning.

"He told the people he invited that he was hosting a birthday party and many who attended have publicly said that if they knew he would declare his intention they would not have attended it.

"First of all the GFA has not opened any applications for people to contest the elections. We are one year away and we are currently working on our programmes to make the game better.

"To declare your intention when we are working to make the game better shows that George has a different agenda from the federation which is bad considering that he is the vice president of the GFA.

"We are facing his court issues over the start of the league and few hours before the start of the league you declare your intention to contest shows that George were insensitive to some of the key things that afflicted the game.

"His decision to declare his intention at that time was badly timed."

Afriyie says he will reveal a very comprehensive document of his plans and vision for Ghana football will be revealed in the coming days.

Various people of high standing in society and in the football fraternity were in attendance during the event when Afriyie declared his intention.

“For the last few months I have had a thought and the question regarding whether I will be contesting for the FA presidency in 2019 following the public disclosure of my boss Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi that he will not be contesting in the next election," Afriyie told the gathering.

“Mr Chairman I would like to use the memorable occasion to announce my intention to take part in 2019 GFA Presidential election.''

“Following an extensive consultation with all the relevant stakeholders and in the coming days I will be putting out my vision for Ghana football."

Several football administrators have confirmed their interest - not officially- in succeeding the CAF 1st vice president but George Afriyie has been highly tipped to lead football in the country.

Kudjoe Fianoo, who is the GHALCA chairman, disclosed his ambition of contesting for the GFA presidency via a radio interview with Asempa FM but has not made official his intentions.

Afriyie, the former Chief Executive of All Blacks and Accra Gt. Olympics, became Vice President of the Ghana Football Association in 2015 after he was hand-picked by Nyantakyi.

